'In' camp keeps almost all its lead ahead of EU vote: Survation poll
May 25, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

'In' camp keeps almost all its lead ahead of EU vote: Survation poll

Campaigners hold placards as British Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech at a 'Stronger In' campaign event in Witney, Oxfordshire, Britain, 14 May 2016. REUTERS/WILL OLIVER / POOL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has maintained almost all its lead over the “Leave” camp ahead of next month’s referendum, according to a Survation poll for online brokerage group IG.

The telephone poll published on Wednesday showed 44 percent of respondents would vote to stay in the EU compared with 38 percent who would seek to leave.

A previous Survation/IG poll on April 27 put “Remain” ahead of Leave by 45 to 38 percent.

Two online opinion polls published on Tuesday showed Britons were evenly split on how they intended to vote, contradicting signs in some other recent surveys that momentum was with the Remain camp.

Sterling rose after Wednesday’s Survation/IG poll and briefly pushed above $1.47 for the first time since May 3.

While opinion polls have sent mixed signals about the likely outcome of the June 23 referendum, bets placed with Britain’s bookmakers point more conclusively to a win for Prime Minister David Cameron who wants Britain to stay in the EU.

Betting odds on Wednesday indicated an 82.6 percent implied probability of a Remain vote, up about 12 percentage points in the past week and a half, according to Betfair.

Survation said it interviewed 1,013 adults aged over 18 across Britain and Northern Ireland on May 24.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
