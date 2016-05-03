UK 'In' camp retains lead ahead of EU referendum: TNS poll

LONDON, (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union retained its lead for a second consecutive week, according to a TNS online poll on Wednesday which put the “In” camp on 39 percent against 36 percent for the “Out” campaign.

The previous such TNS poll had “In” on 38 percent and “Out” on 34 percent.

It was the first TNS polling completed since U.S. President Barack Obama urged Britain last month to stay inside the 28-member bloc, an appeal which TNS said had not caused a significant shift in opinion.

“We are now starting to see the ‘Remain’ campaign edge into a lead, although without a major boost which some may have predicted following (Obama’s visit),” said Luke Taylor, Head of Social and Political Attitudes at TNS UK.

“The challenge for the Remain campaign continues to be in getting a high turnout among younger voters,” he added.

TNS interviewed 1,221 adults in the United Kingdom between April 26 and 28. The margin of error was plus or minus three percent. All interviews were conducted as online self-completion. Previous TNS polls have not included Northern Ireland.