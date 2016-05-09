FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK support for staying in the EU rises to 42 percent: YouGov
#World News
May 9, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

UK support for staying in the EU rises to 42 percent: YouGov

A Mini car is seen with a Union flag and European Union flag design on its bonnet in London, Britain March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British support for staying in the European Union is up to 42 percent from 40 percent previously while support for leaving is on 40 percent, up from 39 percent, according to a YouGov online opinion poll on Monday.

YouGov said 13 percent did not know how they would vote in the June 23 referendum, down from 16 percent.

Field work for the latest poll was carried out between May 4 and 6 among 3,378 adults and the margin of error was three percent, YouGov said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

