YouGov poll puts 'In' camp back in lead before UK's EU vote: Times

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union has restored its lead over the rival "Out" camp ahead of Thursday's EU membership referendum, according to a YouGov opinion poll for The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The "In" camp led "Out" by 51 percent to 49 percent, after weighting for turnout and asking people who initially responded "don't know" how they were likely to vote, Sam Coates, deputy political editor at The Times, said in a message on Twitter.

A previous YouGov poll for The Times had put "Out" ahead.