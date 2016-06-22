FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
YouGov poll puts 'In' camp back in lead before UK's EU vote: Times
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 9:24 PM / a year ago

YouGov poll puts 'In' camp back in lead before UK's EU vote: Times

A supporter of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" group campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum, at Soho in London, Britain.Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union has restored its lead over the rival "Out" camp ahead of Thursday's EU membership referendum, according to a YouGov opinion poll for The Times newspaper on Wednesday.

The "In" camp led "Out" by 51 percent to 49 percent, after weighting for turnout and asking people who initially responded "don't know" how they were likely to vote, Sam Coates, deputy political editor at The Times, said in a message on Twitter.

A previous YouGov poll for The Times had put "Out" ahead.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

