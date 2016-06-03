UK polls suggest 'In' camp lead has fallen sharply: J.P Morgan

A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London, Britain, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank J.P. Morgan said on Friday that recent opinion polls on Britain’s European Union membership referendum suggest the “In” camp has seen its lead diminish to just two percentage points from nearly eight points just over a week ago.

But J.P. Morgan economist Allan Monks also said there were questions about how much faith should be put in some of the past week’s opinion polls that showed momentum shifting toward the “Out” camp.

“If a similar signal came from next week’s polls, this would leave a stronger impression that sentiment around the referendum has actually shifted,” Monks said in a note emailed to clients.