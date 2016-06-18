Momentum swinging back to 'In' camp ahead of UK's EU vote: YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Britain staying in the European Union is recovering, an executive with polling firm YouGov said after two YouGov polls on Saturday showed a shift in momentum towards the “In” camp.

“We are now in the final week of the referendum campaign and the swing back towards the status quo appears to be in full force,” Anthony Wells, a YouGov director, said in a blog post.

Separately, another poll published on Saturday and conducted by Survation, another polling firm, showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU had taken a three-point lead over the rival “Out” camp.