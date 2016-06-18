FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Momentum swinging back to 'In' camp ahead of UK's EU vote: YouGov
June 18, 2016 / 9:48 PM / a year ago

Momentum swinging back to 'In' camp ahead of UK's EU vote: YouGov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Local council leaders hold placards during a Vote Remain event at Manchester Metropolitan University's student Union in Manchester, northern England June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Support for Britain staying in the European Union is recovering, an executive with polling firm YouGov said after two YouGov polls on Saturday showed a shift in momentum towards the “In” camp.

“We are now in the final week of the referendum campaign and the swing back towards the status quo appears to be in full force,” Anthony Wells, a YouGov director, said in a blog post.

Separately, another poll published on Saturday and conducted by Survation, another polling firm, showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU had taken a three-point lead over the rival “Out” camp.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Paul Sandle

