February 19, 2016 / 4:12 PM / 2 years ago

Britain says still number of obstacles to EU deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There are still a number of obstacles to reaching a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union and talks are continuing, a British official said on Friday.

“Discussions are ongoing, there are a number of outstanding issues,” the official told reporters.

Earlier, an EU official said the talks were at a “critical” stage and a session to see if a deal is possible had been postponed until later on Friday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper Editing by Alastair Macdonald

