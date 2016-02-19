Britain says still number of obstacles to EU deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There are still a number of obstacles to reaching a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union and talks are continuing, a British official said on Friday.
“Discussions are ongoing, there are a number of outstanding issues,” the official told reporters.
Earlier, an EU official said the talks were at a “critical” stage and a session to see if a deal is possible had been postponed until later on Friday.
