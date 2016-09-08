FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Suspended UK commercial property funds
September 8, 2016 / 4:46 PM / a year ago

Factbox: Suspended UK commercial property funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Henderson Global Investors, which froze its open-ended UK property fund in the wake of Brexit, has sold one of its prized London office properties to Chinese developer China Vanke, the buyer said on Thursday.

Seven UK commercial property funds, including Henderson's 3.9 billion pound ($5.2 bln) UK Property PAIF and PAIF feeder funds, froze trading after Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June, following investor redemptions.

The trading suspensions allow them to sell properties in an orderly manner. Funds are required to review suspensions every 28 days. Aberdeen Asset Management lifted its suspension after a week. Canada Life lifted the suspension of its funds last week. Henderson's funds remain suspended.

Independent valuations have shown capital values for commercial property fell in July, but not by as much as some had feared.

Below is a summary showing the status of recently-suspended UK property funds.

Fund Suspended Status

Aviva Investors July 5 Likely shut 6-8 mths

Aberdeen July 6 Suspension lifted July 13

M&G July 4 Suspended, targeting 12.5 pct cash in portfolio from 5.1 pct

Standard Life July 4 Suspended, sold a property

Henderson July 6 Suspended, sold several properties, selling Coutts HQ

Threadneedle July 6 Suspended, monitoring liquidity

Canada Life July 5 Suspension lifted Sept 1

Compiled by Carolyn Cohn and Esha Vaish; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
