a year ago
Putin: let's see how British democracy works after Brexit
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Putin: let's see how British democracy works after Brexit

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting of Russian ambassadors in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2016.Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the market turbulence caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union will subside in the medium term but it remains to be seen if Britain will uphold its democratic principles.

Addressing his biannual meeting with Russian ambassadors abroad and special envoys, Putin said Russia had not influenced the British referendum.

"I would like to stress yet again that the so-called Brexit is the choice of the British people, we did not interfere with this process and are not tampering with it in anyway," he said.

"Now let's see how they will implement the principles of democracy," Putin said. "The referendum results ... have rocked the markets, but in the medium term everything will recover."

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
