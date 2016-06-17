FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 17, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Russia's Putin: why did Britain call Brexit referendum?

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday questioned why British Prime Minister David Cameron had called a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union.

“If it’s such a problem, why did he initiate this, if he is against it himself?” Putin said of Cameron at a meeting on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin said that he had a view on whether Britain should leave the EU but that it was not appropriate for him to voice it because it was Britain’s internal affair.

Reporting by Alessandra Galloni; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
