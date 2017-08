TASHKENT (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he did not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union would influence the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU.

Putin said that he was ready for dialogue with the EU, but the key to resolving the sanctions problem lied with the leadership of Ukraine, which he said should implement its commitments within the Minsk peace deal.

Related Coverage Putin says Russia did not influence Britain's vote to leave EU