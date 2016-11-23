FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Brexit protesters tell British PM May: 'Get on with EU divorce'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2016 / 5:19 PM / 9 months ago

Brexit protesters tell British PM May: 'Get on with EU divorce'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Around 200 supporters of leaving the European Union gathered outside the British parliament on Wednesday to demand Prime Minister Theresa May deliver Brexit.

In a June 23 referendum, 51.9 percent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 percent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay.

Waving British flags, the protesters chanted "Brexit means Brexit, out, out, out" and "EU no thank you" outside parliament.

"We are here to remind our elected representatives that the country voted to leave. Get on with it," Nigel Birrell, a supporter of Brexit, told Reuters.

May has said she will trigger formal EU divorce talks by the end of March but the Supreme Court is due to consider a government appeal next month over whether parliament must first approve that move.

Another supporter of Brexit, Mo McDonald-Robertson, said outside parliament: "I think they are just putting up lots of obstacles at the moment."

"I just think we need to get out," she told Reuters.

Reporting by Toby Melville; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.