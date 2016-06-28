Ratings agency S&P says expects Bank of England to help UK to dodge recession

A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is likely to avoid entering recession after voting to leave the European Union if the Bank of England cuts interest and restarts its quantitative easing program, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday.

On Monday S&P stripped Britain of its triple-A credit status, downgrading it by two notches and assigning a negative outlook due to the weaker economic outlook and more complicated relations with the EU.

“Brexit is likely to represent a drag of about 1.2 percent of GDP for the UK in 2017,” Jean-Michel Six, S&P’s chief economist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa told a conference call for investors on Tuesday.

“We have a significant slowdown but growth remains positive although obviously in a much more disappointing way. That is because we anticipate a very strong monetary response on the part of the Bank of England, in the form of additional quantitative easing, in the form of a further cut in interest rates,” he added.

The economy could enter recession if house prices fell sharply, rather than stabilize as forecast, he added.