No half-membership of EU for Britain: ex EU Commissioner Reding

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Former European Union Commissioner Viviane Reding said the outcome of the British EU referendum was coherent with British reluctance towards further integration of the 28-member bloc and Britain should exit the EU as soon as possible.

"A successful divorce is better than failed marriage," Reding, who served as EU Commissioner between 1999 and 2014, said in a statement on Friday.

"Now that the British people took the sovereign decision to leave the family, they must leave as soon as possible. Half-membership is not an option," she added.