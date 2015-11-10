Britain has good chance of achieving EU reforms it wants: Osborne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain has a good chance of achieving the reforms it is seeking of the European Union, British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

“I think we have a real, good chance now of achieving the reforms we want to see,” Osborne told reporters arriving for a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

Osborne said that Britain is seeking changes to improve the EU and to make it more flexible.

He said he would talk to EU finance ministers, the head of the euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker.