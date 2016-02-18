Britain's EU settlement could backfire on City of London

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A settlement between Britain and the European Union aimed at securing London’s future as a financial center could end up having the opposite effect and eroding the influence of the City of London over the long term, regulators and analysts say.

EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday to try to reach a deal aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the bloc when they vote in a referendum on EU membership, most likely in June.

There is still disagreement over the safeguards sought by Britain to stop the euro zone from imposing rules on London, the EU’s biggest financial center, the latest draft text showed.

Regulators, lawmakers and analysts say the settlement in drafts seen so far cements a notion of different rules for countries inside and outside the euro zone.

On the surface, this might seem to be to London’s advantage.

But, regulators and analysts say, such a settlement may, over time, shift the center of gravity of the single market for financial services to the euro zone, leaving Britain less able to set or influence market regulation in the wider EU.

Negotiations have focused on ways of allowing Britain to tailor EU banking rules, with France and Germany worried that Britain could introduce rules to favor its cross-border banks, such as HSBC and Barclays, that compete with euro zone lenders.

But regulators say this discussion has overlooked a potentially far more important consequence - the impact of giving the European Central Bank similar latitude to tailor rules for euro zone lenders.

This, they say, will have a far greater impact. It could over time turn the euro zone into the de facto single capital market.

Indeed, the latest version of the settlement has scaled back the leeway for Britain to tailor EU rules.

At the same time, the role of the ECB as the group supervisor of big lenders like SocGen, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas, has been reinforced.

“The UK settlement is a two-way adjustment, not a one-sided one,” said Sharon Bowles, former chair of the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee.

“The previous version was highly ambiguous and anyone who thought it meant big opt outs for the UK was barking up the wrong tree,” she said.

Further changes could be made in the final text of any overall deal.

POWER PLAY

The main disagreement to be resolved by EU leaders is over a section that says it would be up to national regulators outside the euro zone to supervise and close down failing banks and other market players such as clearing houses.

The latest version insists this would be subject to “the requirements of group and consolidated supervision”, meaning a role for the ECB. Also “relevant EU bodies”, which would include the ECB, could intervene if financial stability is threatened.

“There is serious power play in these new words in the text,” said Graham Bishop, who has advised EU institutions on financial regulation.

“It gives wriggle room to allow the ECB to have the ability to operate in the interests of financial stability,” said Richard Reid, a senior research fellow in regulation at Dundee University’s Business School.

Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the influential Treasury Select Committee in Britain’s parliament, has already asked what the UK stands to gain from the new settlement.