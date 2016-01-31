UK's Cameron, EU's Tusk agree only one of four reform points: source

(Reuters) - Britain and the European Union reached agreement in only one of the four areas where Prime Minister David Cameron wants to see reform, a source close to the negotiations said on Sunday.

Cameron had dinner with European Council President Donald Tusk in London earlier on Sunday to try to agree the main points of Britain’s renegotiation before a summit of leaders on Feb. 18-19.

After the talks, Tusk said there had been no deal and that there would be another 24 hours of discussions.