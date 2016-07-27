FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
A clear timeline for British EU exit needed: Italy PM
July 27, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

A clear timeline for British EU exit needed: Italy PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) shakes hand with her Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi (L) during a meeting in Rome July 27, 2016.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday that Italy respected the British vote to leave the European Union, but said there should be a clear time frame for the exit.

"Italy will do its utmost to collaborate and support the process," Renzi said after meeting the new British Prime Minister Theresa May in Rome. "But it's important to have a vision and precise timeline for the process" of Britain leaving the EU.

He added that it was important for Italy to have strong relations with Britain even after it left the European Union.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Gavin Jones

