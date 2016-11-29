BRUSSELS The European Union rebuffed a call from British MPs seeking talks on settling residence rights for European expatriates after Brexit, telling them on Tuesday that negotiations can only start once Britain launches the full-blown divorce process.

Responding to a letter from lawmakers mostly from Prime Minister Theresa's May's Conservative party, European Council President Donald Tusk said he shared their concerns over the uncertainty Britain's withdrawal has created for Britons living on the continent and other Europeans living in Britain.

Tusk, a former Polish premier who as chair of EU summits will oversee the Brexit negotiations, said he had been ready to start talks as soon as Britons voted to quit in a referendum on June 23. But negotiations can only start once Britain formally launches them under Article 50 of the EU treaty, he wrote.

May, who herself has said she would like to allay fears among millions of ordinary people who face uncertain futures on opposite sides of a new, post-Brexit UK-EU frontier, says she will only launch the full, two-year divorce process by March.

EU leaders and the executive European Commission, whose lead negotiator will be Michel Barnier, have stuck to a mantra of "no negotiation before notification" of Brexit under Article 50.

In a one-page reply, Tusk wrote to pro-Brexit MP and the letter's organizer Michael Tomlinson: "You state that the Commission, and in particular Mr. Barnier, are attempting to prevent negotiations, thereby creating 'anxiety and uncertainty for the UK and EU citizens living in one another's territories.'

"It is a very interesting argument, the only problem being that it has nothing to do with reality. Wouldn't you agree that the only source of anxiety and uncertainty is rather the decision on Brexit? And that the only way to dispel the fears and doubts of all the citizens concerned, is the quickest possible start of the negotiations based on Art. 50 of the Treaty?"

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)