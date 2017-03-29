FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
EU leaders to vow unity, constructive approach to get exit deal with Britain
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 5 months ago

EU leaders to vow unity, constructive approach to get exit deal with Britain

A British flag flies at the entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, March 28, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will pledge on Wednesday to stand united in "constructive" talks with Britain on its exit from the EU to reduce uncertainty for citizens and businesses, a draft document showed just hours before London's formal notification to quit.

The draft does not mention the possibility that the two sides will fail to reach an agreement by the end of the two-year period envisaged by EU law. This removed a remark from an earlier version that the EU would be ready for a "no deal" option though it did not desire it.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

