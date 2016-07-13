FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amber Rudd appointed new UK interior minister
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Amber Rudd appointed new UK interior minister

Britain's Energy Secretary Amber Rudd speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain October 5, 2015.Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Amber Rudd, a former British energy minister, was appointed as interior minister on Wednesday, a role which will make her a key player in the country's approach to immigration under new Prime Minister Theresa May.

Rudd, who succeeds May in charge of the Home Office, became a lawmaker in 2010 and served as parliamentary private secretary to former finance minister George Osborne from 2012 to 2013 before joining the department for energy and climate change where she was promoted to minister in 2015.

She was a high-profile campaigner for the losing "Remain" camp in last month's European Union membership referendum.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

