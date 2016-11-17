FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK has kind of Brexit negotiating structure but won't be easy: Scots minister
Shock Tactics
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Economy
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Technology
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 9 months ago

UK has kind of Brexit negotiating structure but won't be easy: Scots minister

A demonstrator shelters under an EU umbrella outside the High Court during a legal challenge to force the British government to seek parliamentary approval before starting the formal process of leaving the European Union, in London, Britain, October 13, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has got some kind of structure in place for negotiating its exit from the European Union but divorce talks will not be easy, pro-EU Scotland's Brexit representative said on Thursday.

"We have a sort of negotiating structure established within the UK now, a joint ministerial committee of the governments and they are looking at it," Michael Russell said at an event in Berlin organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"But it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be good. Scotland wants to maintain and build on the relationship (with the EU)," he added.

A Deloitte memo that was leaked earlier this week - and which the British government dismissed as having no credibility - said Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the EU and splits in Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet could delay a clear negotiating position for six months.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
