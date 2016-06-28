FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank head sees no big negative impact from Brexit on Russia
June 28, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Russian central bank head sees no big negative impact from Brexit on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina attends a news conference, dedicated to the upcoming issuance of a new 200-rouble banknote, in Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees no big negative impact on Russia from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, and any long-term consequences would depend on the precise terms of Brexit, the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Tuesday.

She also said that the central bank has all the tools at its disposal to tackle high volatility on the Russian market - if any - that may have to do with Brexit.

Reporting by Yelena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Solovyov

