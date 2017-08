Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of Russian Direct Investment Fund and foreign investors in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday he did not think Britain's vote to leave the European Union would influence Russia's privatization program, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's government plans to sell part of its shares in companies including oil firms Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Bashneft (BANE.MM), VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) and diamond miner Alrosa (ALRS.MM).