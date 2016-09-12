FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S&P says UK economy's rebound in August may be a mirage
September 12, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

S&P says UK economy's rebound in August may be a mirage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk through the Canary Wharf, the business and financial district in London, Britain, September 8, 2016.Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday that signs of a post-Brexit vote recovery in Britain's economy may prove to be a "mirage" as uncertainty about the country's relationship with the European Union weighs on business investment.

"While the news is encouraging, we believe it has no bearing on the cloudy longer-term outlook for the UK economy," Sophie Tahiri, an economist at S&P Global Ratings, said in a report.

British consumers have shown little sign of being hurt immediately by the June 23 referendum decision to leave the EU. Companies reported a slump in business in July before a bounceback in August.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

