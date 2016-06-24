FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South African financial institutions can withstand Brexit shock: Zuma
June 24, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

South African financial institutions can withstand Brexit shock: Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Jacob Zuma answers questions at Parliament in Cape Town, March 17, 2016.Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African banks and financial institutions can withstand shocks after Britons voted in favor of quitting the European Union, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

Zuma said the Treasury and the central bank were in talks with financial institutions on the possible implications of the Brexit vote on Africa's most industrialized country.

"Our banks and financial institutions are well positioned to withstand financial shocks to the system as demonstrated in previous episodes including the 2008/09 global financial crisis," Zuma said in a statement issued by the presidency.

"We are therefore confident that our financial system including the banks and the regulatory framework are extremely resilient and reliable."

The vote sent the rand tumbling more than 8 percent before paring some of its losses, while government bonds and stocks were also plunged into a tailspin.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

