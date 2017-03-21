FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 5 months ago

UK commitments to EU will continue well beyond Brexit: Schaeuble

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 18, 2017.Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain's liabilities regarding the European Union will not cease with its exit from the bloc and will continue well beyond that point, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Schaeuble also said it was up to Greece if the current review of economic reforms could be completed soon, adding that the next aid tranche from its bailout program could not be paid out without the participation of the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal

