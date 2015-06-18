FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Schulz says Cameron demand on EU pre-amble cannot succeed: Guardian
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 12:08 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Schulz says Cameron demand on EU pre-amble cannot succeed: Guardian

European Parliament President Martin Schulz delivers a speech after receiving the Charlemagne Prize 2015 in Aachen, Germany May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Martin Schulz, speaker of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister David Cameron’s demand to amend the European Union’s pre-amble has no chance of success, the Guardian reported.

Schulz, who is scheduled to meet Cameron on Thursday morning, said in an interview with the Guardian that amending the pre-amble amounts to changing the Lisbon treaty, which would not be re-opened for negotiations.

Britain is seeking changes to EU treaties, which it says are needed to achieve reforms to EU migrants’ access to welfare payments.

Britain’s attempts to challenge free movement of labor in the EU would get nowhere, and the right to work anywhere in the EU was sacrosanct and non-negotiable, Schulz said to the Guardian, adding that the issue could be negotiated without a change to the Lisbon treaty.

Having met with more than half of EU leaders so far, Cameron has received a mixed reception. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to work to clinch a deal that would keep Britain in the bloc, but British newspapers reported his plans were rebuffed by the leaders of Spain, Finland, Romania and Belgium.

Cameron, re-elected last month, is due to present his reform plans in more detail at an EU summit in Brussels next week and hopes to hold preliminary talks with EU leaders before then.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.