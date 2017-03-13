FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PM May's spokesman underlines 'end' of March for EU exit trigger
#World News
March 13, 2017 / 4:23 PM / 5 months ago

PM May's spokesman underlines 'end' of March for EU exit trigger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May's spokesman emphasized the word 'end' on Monday when asked at what point in March the prime minister was planning to trigger formal divorce talks with the European Union.

Local media have suggested that May could trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to launch the formal divorce procedure on Tuesday after passing legislation, something her team has dismissed as "speculation".

"We have been clear that the prime minister will trigger Article 50 by the end of March," the spokesman said, emphasizing the word 'end'. "I have said 'end' many times but it would seem I didn't put it in capital letters quite strongly enough."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

