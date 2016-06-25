FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission says after Brexit vote: Scotland part of UK
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 1:44 PM / a year ago

European Commission says after Brexit vote: Scotland part of UK

A Scottish Saltire flag flies from a fence post near Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Saturday Scotland was part of the United Kingdom and declined to “speculate further” after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for talks with the European Union to keep Scotland in the bloc.

“Scotland is part of the UK,” a Commission spokeswoman told Reuters. “Constitutional arrangements apply. We will not speculate further.”

Sturgeon said Scotland would prepare for a possible fresh independence vote after Britain voted to leave the 28-nation EU on Friday. Scots voted heavily in favor of staying in.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Janet Lawrence

