Scotland determined to stay in EU, Sturgeon says in Brussels
June 29, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Scotland determined to stay in EU, Sturgeon says in Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday on a short-notice visit to Brussels that Scotland was intent on remaining in the European Union, despite last week's British vote to quit the bloc.

After meeting European Parliament President Martin Schulz, the pro-independence leader told reporters: "Scotland is determined to stay in the EU."

Schulz said he had "listened and learned".

Reporting by Svebor Kranjc; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

