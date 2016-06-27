FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotland gets 'sympathetic hearing' on staying in EU: minister
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Scotland gets 'sympathetic hearing' on staying in EU: minister

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jane Barlow/Pool
Sybille de La Hamaide

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Scotland has received a sympathetic hearing in informal talks with French, German and Irish agriculture ministers aimed at maintaining its European Union membership in some form, Scottish farming minister Fergus Ewing said on Monday.

Scotland wanted to explore all the opportunities available, he told Reuters, including taking up the United Kingdom’s European Union membership after Britain’s decision to leave the EU in last week’s referendum.

In Scotland, the vote was strongly against leaving the EU. The devolved government has pledged to do what it can to stop Scotland being forced out of the EU, including possibly holding another referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

“What I found today speaking to colleagues ... was a sympathetic hearing. We had constructive talks and we are keen to continue a dialogue with those member states over the coming weeks and months,” Ewing said.

He said he was encouraged by other indications of support within the EU. “Over the past 24 hours, senior officials in Europe have said they would like to see Scotland as the 28th member state,” he added, declining to give names.

French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said his meeting with Ewing had been at the Scot’s request.

“If the minister is there, it is because at government level they are trying to make contacts and it seemed to me totally legitimate to be able to meet him and discuss with him,” he told reporters.

Ewing, who said Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had asked all ministers to initiate such talks, conceded that finding a way to remain in the EU would not be easy.

“There is no mechanism for Scotland to remain part of the EU with Britain coming out, but the EU has shown itself to be adaptable and flexible,” he said.

“I‘m not suggesting there are simple solutions. We are into uncharted territory here.”

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.