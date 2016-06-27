FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible Scottish referendum up to Britain, Germany says
June 27, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Possible Scottish referendum up to Britain, Germany says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is up to Britain whether there should be a second Scottish independence referendum after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“On Scotland, this is an internal British matter which needs to be resolved there following the referendum,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference, adding it was not his place to comment as a German government spokesman.

On Saturday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the devolved government was preparing to present legislation allowing a second independence referendum while continuing discussions on its place within the EU. Referendum results showed there was strong Scottish support for remaining an EU member.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin

