Possible Scottish referendum up to Britain, Germany says

A lone piper plays his bagpipes outside the home of former London Mayor Boris Johnson, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is up to Britain whether there should be a second Scottish independence referendum after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a German government spokesman said on Monday.

“On Scotland, this is an internal British matter which needs to be resolved there following the referendum,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference, adding it was not his place to comment as a German government spokesman.

On Saturday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the devolved government was preparing to present legislation allowing a second independence referendum while continuing discussions on its place within the EU. Referendum results showed there was strong Scottish support for remaining an EU member.