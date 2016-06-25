FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green kingmakers see Scottish independence vote determined by public appetite
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Green kingmakers see Scottish independence vote determined by public appetite

The Union flag and Saltire are seen flying side by side at Bankfoot in Perthshire ,Scotland January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s devolved government is right to start preparing legislation for a new independence referendum after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, but a new vote should be decided by “clear public appetite” for one, a spokesman for the Scottish Greens said on Saturday.

The Green party is the kingmaker for the pro-independence Scottish National Party, which is two seats shy of a majority at Scotland’s devolved parliament.

“It is too soon to say whether and when a further referendum on Scottish independence will take place, but in the wake of the EU referendum result few people will doubt that it must be on the table,” a spokesman for the party told Reuters.

Scotland voted 62 to 38 percent to remain in the EU in a referendum on Thursday, sharply contrasting with Britain’s overall 52-48 percent vote to leave, a result which has left the country and its allies in shock and opened the possibility of further rupture within the UK itself.

Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
