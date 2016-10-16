FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Second Scottish independence vote 'highly likely' before 2020: Sturgeon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 10 months ago

Second Scottish independence vote 'highly likely' before 2020: Sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, addresses the party's annual conference in Glasgow, Scotland October 15, 2016.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday it was "highly likely" that Scotland would hold a new independence referendum before 2020 after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Asked on ITV's Peston on Sunday program whether she would anticipate a second Scottish referendum before 2020, Sturgeon said: "I think it is highly likely given the situation we're in ... If anything what has happened since then has probably made me think that even more so than I did the morning after the referendum."

Scotland voted by a large margin to remain in the European Union, while overall Britain voted to leave in a referendum that has reignited talk of a split between Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Scots rejected independence two years ago.

Sturgeon told her Scottish National Party's annual conference last week the devolved government was preparing for all possibilities including independence after Britain leaves the EU. [nL8N1CL0CA]

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.