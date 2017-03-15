FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Scottish independence referendum in 2018/19 would not be legal: UK minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 5 months ago

Scottish independence referendum in 2018/19 would not be legal: UK minister

Scottish Secretary David Mundell delivers his keynote address during the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016.Toby Melville/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Scotland minister David Mundell has said it would be impossible to have a legal and decisive referendum on Scottish independence in the timeframe demanded by Scotland's nationalist First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She has said a referendum should be held in late 2018 or early 2019, when the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union become clear. Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU but Scotland voted to remain in the bloc.

"It would be impossible for people in the timescale suggested by Nicola Sturgeon to make a reasoned view and, therefore, have a legal, fair and decisive referendum," Mundell told Scotland's Herald newspaper.

“There is no option for Scotland to remain in the EU as the UK leaves or for Scotland to inherit the UK’s place. There’s an implicit suggestion in the timing of the referendum demand that somehow by having a referendum and by voting for independence you can stop Scotland leaving the EU; that’s absurd."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.