5 months ago
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 5 months ago

UK's May will highlight common Brexit aims on Scotland visit: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament the morning after an attack in Westminster, London Britain, March 23, 2017. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will use a visit to Scotland on Monday to set out what she believes are significant areas of agreement with Scottish authorities on what sort of deal Britain needs to get from leaving the European Union.

"The PM will be pointing to significant areas where there is agreement on what we want to secure from the Article 50 process," the spokesman told reporters, adding that she will set out how to move forward together to secure the "best deal" for the whole of the United Kingdom.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

