Scotland's Sturgeon to meet EU's Juncker on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday afternoon, Juncker's spokeswoman said.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT).

Sturgeon is already set to meet European Parliament leaders on Wednesday morning to seek a way for Scotland to remain in the European Union.

Scotland voted decisively to stay in the EU in last week's referendum, putting it at odds with the United Kingdom as a whole, which voted in favor of Brexit.