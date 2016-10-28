Northern Irish Brexit ruling has 'no automatic implications' for Scotland: Scottish government

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - A ruling by Northern Ireland's High Court to reject an attempt to block the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union had no immediate read-across to Scotland's situation, a spokesman for the Scottish government said on Friday.

"We are considering the judgment but it must be noted that this case examined the specifics of the situation in Northern Ireland and therefore has no automatic implications for Scotland," the spokesman said.

He added that the Scottish government believed any proposal to take Scotland out of the EU needed consent from the Scottish parliament.

A majority of people in Scotland, as in Northern Ireland, voted to remain in the EU, while the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave.