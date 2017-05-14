FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Scotland needs choice on independence at end of Brexit: Sturgeon
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
May 14, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 3 months ago

Scotland needs choice on independence at end of Brexit: Sturgeon

Scotland's First minister Nicola Sturgeon attends the STUC conference in Aviemore, Scotland, Britain April 24, 2017.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland must have a choice on independence at the end of Britain's divorce with the European Union when the exit terms are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Sturgeon called on voters to back her Scottish National Party at an election on June 8 to strengthen her hand and make sure that Scotland's voice is heard in the Brexit negotiations.

"For me this is a question of, at the end of the Brexit process, does Scotland get a choice about our future," Sturgeon said. "At the end of the Brexit process, I believe people in Scotland should have a choice over our future."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Catherine Evans

