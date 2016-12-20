FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May will carefully consider Scottish Brexit proposals
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 11:44 AM / 8 months ago

UK PM May will carefully consider Scottish Brexit proposals

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will carefully consider proposals for Brexit put forward on Tuesday by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, May's spokesman said.

"We are going to get this paper delivered to us today. It is right that we consider it carefully," he told reporters.

Sturgeon has frequently said Scotland should have the option of a second independence referendum if her proposals to retain EU links are rejected.

The spokesman said: "Our position is there shouldn't be a second referendum. There was a referendum, it was only two years ago, the result was very decisive (and) both parties agreed to abide by the result of that referendum."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Stephen Addison

