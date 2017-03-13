FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second Scottish referendum would be divisive, hurt economy: PM May
March 13, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 5 months ago

Second Scottish referendum would be divisive, hurt economy: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street before Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers his budget to the House of Commons in London, Britain March 8, 2017.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A second Scottish independence referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time for Britain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a 'once in a generation' vote," the spokesman said in a statement.

"The evidence clearly shows that a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum. Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

