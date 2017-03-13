Second Scottish referendum would be divisive, hurt economy: PM May

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A second Scottish independence referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time for Britain, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a 'once in a generation' vote," the spokesman said in a statement.

"The evidence clearly shows that a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum. Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time."