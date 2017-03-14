FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Britain's May is committed to engaging with Scotland on Brexit: spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 5 months ago

Britain's May is committed to engaging with Scotland on Brexit: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, March 14, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is committed to engaging with the Scottish government on Brexit plans, her spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a new independence referendum.

"We have made clear our commitment to engage the Scottish government throughout that process and that commitment remains," the spokesman told reporters.

May's spokesman also said the prime minister had told her top team of ministers earlier on Tuesday that while leaving the European Union is a big project, they must also press on with plans for economic and social reform in Britain.

He also said that May would not attend an EU summit in Rome on March 25, the 60th anniversary of the treaty that laid the bloc's foundation.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.