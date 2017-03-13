FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Labour will not oppose second referendum if Scottish parliament wants one
March 13, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 5 months ago

UK's Labour will not oppose second referendum if Scottish parliament wants one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party will not oppose a call for a second Scottish independence referendum if the plan wins support from the Scottish parliament, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday.

Corbyn said on Twitter the Scottish Labour Party would oppose First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's demand for a referendum in Scotland's parliament, where Labour is the third largest behind the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party.

But, if the Scottish parliament approves the call for a new referendum, then he would not ask his lawmakers in the British parliament to block that decision when it comes to a vote in London.

He said if a referendum was approved by both the Scottish and British parliaments, Labour would campaign against independence.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

