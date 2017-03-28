FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK government rejects Scotland's bid for second independence referendum
March 28, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 5 months ago

UK government rejects Scotland's bid for second independence referendum

The Union flag,The Scottish Saltire and The European flag fly at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh Scotland, Britain March 21, 2017.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Tuesday it would not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish government's proposal to hold a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019.

It was reacting to a vote in the Scottish parliament earlier backing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's bid for an independence vote.

"It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like," it added.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

