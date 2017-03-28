Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
LONDON The British government said on Tuesday it would not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish government's proposal to hold a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019.
It was reacting to a vote in the Scottish parliament earlier backing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's bid for an independence vote.
"It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like," it added.
ANKARA Turkey's main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.