a year ago
Scotland's Alex Salmond says expects push for new independence vote
June 24, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Scotland's Alex Salmond says expects push for new independence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Scottish National Party (SNP) is likely to call for a new referendum on independence from Britain, former leader Alex Salmond said on Friday after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union but most of Scotland voted to stay.

"The sensible thing for Scotland to do would never be to leave the European Union," Salmond said in an interview with Sky News.

Asked if current SNP leader, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, will now push for a second independence vote, he said "yes I do."

Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
