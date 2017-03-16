FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Scotland's Sturgeon says blocking another independence vote would be undemocratic
#World News
March 16, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 5 months ago

Scotland's Sturgeon says blocking another independence vote would be undemocratic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that any attempt to block a second independence referendum would be undemocratic and evidence that Prime Minister Theresa May fears the verdict of the Scottish people.

After Sturgeon demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, May said "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum.

"The Scottish government is not proposing #scotref now... but when the terms of Brexit clear and before it is too late to choose an alternative path," Sturgeon, who heads Edinburgh's pro-independence devolved government, said on Twitter.

Sturgeon said that if May refuses to agree to a referendum, "this would be undemocratic" and also prove that May's Conservatives "fear the verdict of the Scottish people."

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

